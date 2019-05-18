St. John’s slates dinner, camp

St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington has announced its upcoming events.

A “Bring a Friend” parish potluck supper will be held May 18 at 6 p.m.

Chicken and ham will be provided; attendees should bring a salad, side dish or dessert to share, and a beverage.

“The Rainy Days & Nights of Mr. and Mrs. Noah,” a three-week summer musical theater camp for children ages 6 to 11, will be held Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon July 8-27.

Participants will rehearse and then perform an original musical based on the story of Noah and the ark, directed by Tom Dulack, an award-winning playwright-director who has been working for years with the New York Philharmonic Young People’s Concert series.

The cost is $50. For more information and RSVP, call the 78 Green Hill Road church at 860-868-2527.