‘Spymistress’ program set in Bridgewater
Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present a program, “Spymistresses: The Story of Allied Women Spies of WWII,” Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Author and historical storyteller John Cilio will share the stories about a few of the special women that served the Allies during WWII.
For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937.
