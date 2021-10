SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a north Springfield home.

Officers responded to a call early Sunday about someone possibly being stabbed. When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Robert Eagleburger, of Springfield, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Eagleburger was taken to a Springfield hospital and later died from his injuries.

Investigators have interviewed a suspect but had no arrested anyone by Monday afternoon.