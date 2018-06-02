https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Spring-sale-set-at-museum-12953588.php
Spring sale set at museum
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, June 2, 2018
The New Milford Historical Society will hold its spring sale June 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
The sale will take place in the historic bank building at the museum at 6 Aspetuck Ave.
The event will feature the sale of unique gifts, natural cosmetics, garden ready herbs and flowers, books, attic treasures, artwork, local photography, raffle prizes and refreshments.
