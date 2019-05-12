Spring fling to aid VNA Home’s Hope Fund

VNA Home, Inc. in New Milford will hold a spring fling May 19 noon to 4 p.m.

The event, which will be held at 1 Old Park Lane Road, will feature vendors, food, entertainment and more.

The spring fling will raise funds for the There’s Always Hope Fund, which helps many low-income individuals who could not otherwise receive services at home.

VNA Home, Inc. is a local, non-medical, in-home care agency affiliated with New Milford VNA & Hospice.

The organization provides short- and long-term care and non-medical services that help clients remain safe and independent in their own homes.

VNA Home became an established incorporation on July 1, 2013. The following year it was deemed a non-profit.