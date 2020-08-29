Spring book talk series set in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will kick off its fall book discussion group via Zoom Sept. 10.

Discussions will be led by Betty Krasne, Ph.D., and run from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

The group will explore four novels that cover aspects of the Black experience in the United States from the end of World War II to the present

Books to be discussed include “The Street” by Ann Petry Sept. 10, “Sula” by Toni Morrison Oct. 8, “The Known World” by Edward P. Jones Nov. 12 and “A Kind of Freedom” by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton Dec. 17.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org or call 860-927-3761.