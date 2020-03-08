Spring book talk series set in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will kick off its spring book discussion March 26 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Dr. Betty Krasne, Ph.D., will lead the series, which will focus on the theme of the road trip.

Talks will be held at the Main Street library from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

The series will focus on “One Plus One” by Joio Moyes March 26, “Lake Success” by Gary Shteyngart April 23, “America for Beginners” by Leah Franqui May 14 and “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry” by Rachel Joyce June 11.

Krasne is a writer, professor emerita and longtime Kent resident.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.