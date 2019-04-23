Spring arts and fine craft show set

The historic Merwinsville Hotel in Gaylordsville will hold its fourth annual spring arts and fine crafts show May 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Works by more than 60 local artists and artisans will be displayed and sold at the Browns Forge Road hotel. less The historic Merwinsville Hotel in Gaylordsville will hold its fourth annual spring arts and fine crafts show May 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Works by more than 60 local artists and artisans will be ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Merwinsville Hotel Photo: Courtesy Of Merwinsville Hotel Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Spring arts and fine craft show set 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The historic Merwinsville Hotel in Gaylordsville will hold its fourth annual spring arts and fine crafts show May 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Artist demonstrations will be offered both days at the Browns Forge Road hotel.

Works by more than 60 local artists and artisans will be displayed and sold.

A portion of all sales will benefit the Merwinsville Hotel Restoration, which has been ongoing for 48 years.

The show will feature artwork in glass, photography, jewelry, woodturning, pottery and watercolors, oil and acrylic art.

Locally grown plants from Meadowbrook Garden in New Milford and The Village Farm Shop and Greenhouse in Gaylordsville will also be sold.

The Merwinsville Hotel opened for business in 1843. The second floor of the hotel features rooms with period furniture and decor reminiscent of the building’s earliest years. A museum of artifacts is also featured.

A donation of $2 per person is suggested. Children under 10 will be admitted for free. Members will be admitted free and those at the sponsor level and above will receive a discount on art purchased at one of the three annual shows.