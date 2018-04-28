Spring arts and fine craft show set

The Merwinsville Hotel in Gaylordsville will hold its spring arts and fine crafts show, featuring live demonstrations, May 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

More than 60 local artists and artisans will display their work, all of which will be available to purchase.

A portion of all sales will benefit the Merwinsville Hotel Restoration, which has been ongoing for 47 years.

Much progress has been made recently with renovations to the third-floor ballroom.

The show will feature artwork in glass, photography, jewelry, woodturning, pottery and more.

Locally grown plants will also be sold from Meadowbrook Garden in New Milford and The Village Farm Shop and Greenhouse in Gaylordsville.

“Feedback has been great about the live artist demonstrations the last two years, and we plan to expand the number of artists demonstrating this year,” said Linda McMillan, who is co-chairing the event with Lori Meehan.

Artist demonstrations will include Don Metz (woodturning with his portable lathe); Linda Banks (fused glass), McMillan (wood carving); and Meehan (piercing and sawing using a jewelers saw).

This year is the 175th anniversary of the Merwinsville Hotel, which opened for business in 1843.

The second floor features rooms with period furniture and decor reminiscent of the hotel’s earliest years.

There is also a museum of artifacts featuring the rich history of the building that was originally a meal stop and station for the Housatonic Railroad.

A $2 donation per person is requested. Children under 12 will be admitted for free, as will hotel members.

New this year, members with a sponsor membership or higher will receive a discount on art purchased.

The Merwinsville Hotel is a national historic landmark located at 1 Brown’s Forge Road.