Spreading cheer

The New Milford Senior Center spread holiday cheer with a special drive-thru event, “Cookies & Cheer,” Dec. 22, 2020. Participating seniors drove up to the senior center, where they were greeted by holiday music and senior center staff and members of the New Milford Lions Club. Treat bags with cookies prepared by the Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut in town and cards made by Youth Agency attendees were handed out by senior center staff. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lions Club could not hold its annual holiday party for seniors. Instead, Lions handed out a bottle of sparkling cider to seniors during the event. After the holiday program, gifts were delivered to seniors who could not attend in person. In total, about 175 people received holiday treats.