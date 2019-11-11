The Garden Club of New Milford has been beautifying town for many years. Members design, plant, water and maintain gardens all over town. October was a busy month. Members tended to six gardens on the Green, gardens at both entrances to town hall, six big concrete containers on the sidewalks on Main Street, two containers on Church Street, the new lighted garden on the north side of the intersection of Route 7 and Bridge Street, where the New Milford sign is located, the garden at the historical society, above, and the garden at NMVNA & Hospice. The club also decorated the bandstand for the recent “Gilmore Girls” Fan Fest.