Spotlight on: Troop 179, a Scout BSA all girls Troop

Michael Thibodeau /

Troop 179 is a Scouts BSA all girls Troop based in New Fairfield, with girls participating from four towns: New Fairfield, New Milford, Sherman, and Danbury. The Troop started in February 2019 when girls were first allowed to charter a troop under the Boy Scouts of America. The Troop has since doubled in size to 17 girls, and a few more are planned to cross over soon.

The Scouts camp monthly, year round, and keep busy with merit badges, volunteer opportunities, and working toward rank advancement. There are Scouts at all ranks. One already earned the rank of Eagle Scout last October, to be included in the First Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts in February. Another Scout is a Life Scout with her Eagle Scout project underway. Both of these Scouts are members of Order of the Arrow.