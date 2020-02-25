Spotlight

New Milford

Ryan J. Fanella of New Milford has been named to the dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's First Year of Studies for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2019 semester. Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college. Ryan is the son of Frank and Noreen Fanella. He graduated from Immaculate High School in 2019.

