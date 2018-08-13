Spotlight

Bridgewater

Western Connecticut State University conferred undergraduate degrees upon the following students May 20 at the Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport: Denise C. Ramey-Archambault (BA in social sciences), Danielle Victoria Sterry (BA psychology) and Kelly Catherine Sullivan (BA social work)..

Gaylordsville

Western Connecticut State University conferred an undergraduate degree upon Kelsey Lynn Fuchs (BBA accounting) May 20 at the Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

Western Connecticut State University conferred master’s or doctoral degrees upon the following students May 20 at the Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport: Samuel Buck (MS education) and Troy Qian (MBA).

Kent

Garrett Edward VanValkenburg graduated from Western Connecticut State University with a BM in audio and music production May 20 at the Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport..

New Preston

Tucker Brian Corbett graduated from Western Connecticut State University with a BBA in management May 20 at the Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

Alexandra Franjola graduated with a MS in clinical mental health counseling May 20 from Western Connecticut State University at the Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

Jenna Raymond was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Central Connecticut State University.

Katherine Tracy, daughter of Stuart Tracy and Ellen Grant, has been named to the Dean’s List at Keuka College in Keuka Park, N.Y., where she is a senior studying child and family studies.

New Milford

Western Connecticut State University conferred undergraduate degrees upon the following students May 20 at the Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport: Maxwell C. Alexander (BA history), Abigail Andrade-Solis (BBA management), Rebecca C. Antonaccio (BA communication), Aaron T. Arellano (BA psychology), Stephanie A. Bernardo (BS nursing), Bryan Bourdette (BS nursing), Mackenzie E. Brinckerhoff (BS nursing), Daniel J. Buser (BA anthropology/sociology), Mercedes Caceres (BA anthropology/sociology), Alison A. Carapezza (BBA management), Alissa Ann Carrozza (BS secondary education), Emma Francis Cianci (BA social work), Nicholas David Cianciolo (BBA accounting), Cassandra Chandler Cortes (BA social work), Eric Andrew Cote (BA psychology), Tess Cushman (BBA accounting), Maurisa Michele Dossantos (BA communication), Jakub Michal Drazkowski (BBA marketing), Alexandria Eileen Flaherty (BS nursing), Makenzie Gallagher (BS justice and law administration), Vivian Gucowski (BA Spanish), Ryan Haydu (BBA management), Nicole M. Hinz (BS nursing), Sonya Ivery (BBA finance), Nikole L. Jacopino (BS health promotion studies), Elian Jimenez (BS health promotion studies), Meredith Jones (BA social work), Maranda Lynn Kimberly (BS elementary education), Anastasia Nicole Lambrakis (BS justice and law administration), James T. Larson (BA economics), Jesse D. Longo (BA art), Tiana Lungo (BA biology), Cody James Madden (BA history), Michael Raymond McColgan (BS justice and law administration), Joshua Kim Meach (BBA accounting), Jaclyn Mary Mercer (BFA musical theatre), Victoria Lynn Meskill (BA theatre arts), Kevin J. Mulvey (BBA management), Sean Christopher Nuremberg (BA psychology), Thomas Patrick Ovitt (BA theatre arts), Rebecca Peralta (BS computer science), Chloe Lauren Pietropaolo (BS justice and law administration), Tyler Joseph Poeti (BA Spanish), Brianna Reda (BS nursing), Breanne Caitlyn Rehaag (BS elementary education), Meghan G. Roche (BS nursing), Dane Vaughn Okito Shaw (BS Justice and Law Administration), Zackary Joseph Smith (BBA Accounting), Richard David Soyak (BBA Management), Matthew James Stephen (BA art), Ryan Vincent Stewart (BA professional writing), Mirza Tahirovic (BA media arts), Meghan Julia Timan (BS elementary education), Katherine Hale Warner (BA psychology), Emily R. Westlake (BA communication), Brett Matthew Wetmore (BBA management) and Kristin E. Zumpano (BA professional writing).

Western Connecticut State University conferred undergraduate degrees upon the following students May 20 at the Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport: Shanyce Blanding (MBA), Victoria Carvalho (MFA creative and professional writing), Madilyn Da Ros (MS education), Tyrone Elliott (MS education), Thomas Ferrell (MS school counseling), Erik Gunde (doctor of education in instructional leadership), Brendan Kehoe (MS applied behavior analysis), Brittni Lourenco (MS clinical mental health counseling), Kimberly Moffett (MFA creative and professional writing), Haley Monzonski (MS clinical mental health counseling), Adam Nanavaty (MS music education), Adan Tahirovic (MBA), Jessica Torres (MBA) and Alyssa Voytek (MFA).

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Central Connecticut State University: Joseph Carangui, Shannon Cromwell, Christine Dennehy, Jennifer DePalma, Steven Doyle, Colm Farrell, Anna Fossi, Jasmine Granja, Sean Kunic, Meghan Lacey, Sydney Lane, Macie Leheny, Julia Peck, Paige Sorenson, Lindsey Wainwright and Savannah Woods.

Trevor Hnyda a 2017 graduate of New Milford High School, has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean's List for the spring semester.

Roxbury

Western Connecticut State University conferred undergraduate degrees upon the following students May 20 at the Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport: Allison Jae Drzal (BS health promotion studies) and Nichole Parzuchowski (BS health promotion studies).

Sherman

Western Connecticut State University conferred undergraduate degrees upon the following students May 20 at the Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport: John P. Buffin (BA history), Dakota Renee Casarella (BBA accounting), Griffin Spencer Decaro (BS health promotion studies) and Trygve Carl Moberg (BA communication).

Warren

Brian Christopher Murphy graduated from Western Connecticut State University with a BS in justice and law administration May 20 at the Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

Washington

Western Connecticut State University conferred undergraduate degrees upon the following students May 20 at the Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport: Michael Douglas Agnessanto (BA mathematics), Alexandra Pepper (BA psychology), Hannah Elizabeth Redstone (BS justice and law administration), Mairead Elizabeth Rosa (BS health promotion studies) and Alexander Laifer (BA political science).