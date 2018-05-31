https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Spotlight-12953610.php
Spotlight
Published 12:00 am, Thursday, May 31, 2018
New Preston
Katherine Tracy, daughter of Stuart Tracy and Ellen Grant, has been named to the dean’s list at Keuka College, where she is a senior studying child and family studies.
New Milford
Austin Willoughby, a 2013 graduate of New Milford High School, graduated May 11 summa cum laude from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a master’s degree in game design and development. He has accepted a position at RIT as a full time lecturer and will begin teaching in August.
Sherman
Brigit R. Humphreys, daughter of Christine Olsen and Michael Humphreys, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hamilton College.
