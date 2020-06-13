Sportsmanship Award presented to Kent school

For the third time in five years, Marvelwood School in Kent is the recipient of the Les McMillen HVAL Sportsmanship Award, as voted on by Housatonic Valley Athletic League coaches and athletic airectors.

Marvelwood also won the award, named in memory of longtime league president Les McMillen of New York Military Academy, in 2016 and 2017.

At Marvelwood, student-athletes are held to the highest standards of conduct and camaraderie.

Sportsmanship, commitment, and pride are the foundations of the athletics program.

“We take great pride in being recognized for our sportsmanship by our league peers and competitors,” school officials said in a press release.

“Congratulations to all of the athletes and their coaches throughout the league for an excellent year in athletics,” they said. “We look forward to getting back to competition when guidelines allow.”