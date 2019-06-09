Sports center settles food allergy discrimination complaint

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A community sports center in Danbury has settled a federal discrimination complaint filed by the parents of a child with food allergies.

Federal prosecutors say the Danbury Sports Dome has agreed to change its policies to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act after it was accused of refusing to enroll the child in its summer camp program, because of the child's allergies.

The U.S. Attorney's office says the facility has agreed to better train its employees and revise its registration materials to inform parents of children with disabilities of their right to request reasonable modifications of the facility's programs.

It also has agreed to post the policy on its website.

Prosecutors say the facilities management was cooperative during the investigation.