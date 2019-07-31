Sports betting generates $2.1M in Rhode Island in June

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — June was a bad month for gamblers betting on pro sports in Rhode Island, but a great one for the house.

The state lottery announced Wednesday that betters wagered $14.7 million on sports at the state's casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton, the lowest monthly total this year. But that resulted in a $2.1 million in profit, the highest monthly profit since the legalized sports gambling launched in November.

The state gets 51% of that after expenses are subtracted. The bookmaking and technology team of IGT-William Hill takes 32% and casino operator Twin River gets 17%.

Rhode Island is the only New England state that has legalized and launched sports betting.

The total sports betting profit for the fiscal year is nearly $6.9 million.