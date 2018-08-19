Sponsors, goods sought for AWS fundraiser

Animal Welfare Society of New Milford will hold its fifth annual fundraiser breakfast and silent auction Oct. 5 at 7:30 a.m. at Candlewood Valley Country Club.

Local businesses and individuals are sought to support the event by becoming an event or table sponsor, become a matching gift card partner for the silent auction, make a donation to the silent auction or advertise in the event program booklet.

Table sponsorships are $250 for a table of eight. Event sponsor levels are silver for $500, gold for $1,000 and platinum for $2,000.

The deadline to become a sponsor is Aug. 31.

Businesses can become a matching gift card partner for the silent auction by agreeing in advance to match the value of gift cards to the business’ establishment that are received from donors.

Businesses will be mentioned in AWS’ Facebook social media posts.

Donations of items for the silent auction are sought, including vacation home/resort/time share vacation, round of golf tickets, event and theater tickets, sporting event tickets, concert tickets, hotel stays and more.

Advertisements in the program are $50 for a half page and $100 for a full page, with an Aug. 31 deadline. For more information, email awsnm.breakfast@gmail.com.

Donations of gift cards or gift baskets for the silent auction are sought as well.

Donations can be dropped off at the Dodd Road shelter by Aug. 31.