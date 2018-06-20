Spectrum to co-sponsor Chamber Business Scene





























The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Business Scene June 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum off Still River Drive in town.

This month’s informal networking event will be co-sponsored by Affordable Automotive, Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum, The Greater New Milford Spectrum/News-Times, and the Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford.

The event is free to attend and open to the public