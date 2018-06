The former home of the Hardens, now serving as the park museum, enjoys a scenic overview of the wnding Still River below at Harrybrooke Park in New Milford. Harrybrooke Park will serve as the venue for the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Business Scene June 21, 2018. The event will be co-sponsored by the park, The Greater New Milford Spectrum and its sister paper The News-Times/Hearst Media, the Woman's Club of Greater New Milford and Affordable Automotive. less