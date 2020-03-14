https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Spectacular-fire-consumes-vacant-mill-buildings-15131131.php
Spectacular fire consumes vacant mill buildings overnight
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Mill buildings in Rhode Island went up in flames in spectacular fashion early Saturday.
Video posted by a bystander showed huge, pulsing balls of flame consuming the vacant buildings.
Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien said that four buildings caught fire, but that no injuries were reported, WJAR-TV reported.
The buildings that caught fire sit at the border of Pawtucket and Central Falls.
