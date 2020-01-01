Special needs ‘Transitions 101 Workshop’ set

The Litchfield Hills Transition Center will present a “Transition 101 Workshop” for parents of special needs students Jan. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in New Milford.

A snow date of Jan. 22 is planned for the program to be held at Sarah Noble Intermediate School on Sunny Valley Road.

The guest speaker will be Missy Wrigley.

The focus will be on the transition of high school to post-school options.

The goal of the program is to inform parents or interested parties and students of the IDEA regulations specific to IEPs and transition services at the secondary level.

In addition, the discussion will address ways to make the transition into career/employment, postsecondary education/training, and/or independent living smoother and less stressful.

Admission is free.

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information or to RSVP, call Ashley Albanese or Roxanne Kraft at 860-210-2222, or email albanesea@newmilfordps.org or kraftr@newmilfordps.org.