Special September hunts will target Alpena's nuisance geese

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — A community in the northern Lower Peninsula has approved three hunts in September to target local populations of nuisance geese.

Alpena's city council voted Monday in favor of the special hunts to reduce the number of geese, which are aggressive toward people and spoil parks and athletic fields with their droppings.

There are an estimated 200 to 250 geese in Alpena.

The hunts to cut down their numbers are scheduled for Sept. 3, 10 and 17 at the Alpena County Fairgrounds and at Mich-e-ke-wis Park, The Alpena News reported.

The hunts are reserved for some city employees and hunters who have participated in the past. Alpena building official Don Gilmet said 115 geese were killed in 2019.

City council member Cindy Johnson voted against the hunt.

“I just think there is a better way to address this, especially in the city limits,” she said. “We are having these hunts on our beaches, parks, in a sanctuary, and I just think … there has to be another way.”

An annual effort to grab the birds' eggs didn't occur this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.