Spearfish golf course installs hundreds of solar panels

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — A gold course in western South Dakota has added more than 230 solar panels to offset the energy use of an irrigation system.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the panels were installed over 10 days along the north side of the irrigation pond at the Elkhorn Ridge Golf Club and Resort's 18th hole. They're expected to cut the electrical bills for the course by more than $13,000 a year.

The photovoltaic system will provide a yearly average of 120 megawatts per hour. The system would produce an excess of electricity during the winter months, when that energy would be returned to the grid.

Course superintendent Greg Brandriet says the project also is part of a growing movement in the golf industry to become more sustainable.

