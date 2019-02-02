Speakers to address HBA group

The Housatonic Business Alliance in New Milford will hold its next meetings Feb. 7 and 14.

Guest speakers will be LAB Media’s Lisa Berte, who is a digital graphic designer with several years’ experience developing and creating professional, user-friendly websites Feb. 7; and Evan Garrity of E. Garrity Water Solutions, a local premier water well company, Feb. 14.

Meetings are held at 7 a.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St. in New Milford.