https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Speakers-to-address-HBA-group-13571820.php
Speakers to address HBA group
The Housatonic Business Alliance in New Milford will hold its next meetings Feb. 7 and 14.
Guest speakers will be LAB Media’s Lisa Berte, who is a digital graphic designer with several years’ experience developing and creating professional, user-friendly websites Feb. 7; and Evan Garrity of E. Garrity Water Solutions, a local premier water well company, Feb. 14.
Meetings are held at 7 a.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St. in New Milford.
View Comments