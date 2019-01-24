Speakers to address HBA group

The Housatonic Business Alliance in New Milford will hold its next meetings Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 and 14.

Guest speakers will be Laurel Road Bank’s Darren Piper, who has more than 18 years of experience in the area of commercial lending during which he has assisted many customers, both large and small with achieving their business goals, Jan. 31; LAB Media’s Lisa Berte, who is a digital graphic designer with several years’ experience developing and creating professional, user-friendly websites Feb. 7; and Evan Garrity of E. Garrity Water Solutions, a local premier water well company, Feb. 14.

Meetings are held at 7 a.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St. in New Milford.