Speakers to address HBA group

Housatonic Business Alliance will hold its next meeting Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 29 and Dec. 6 at 7 a.m. at the 19 Main venue at 10 Main St. in New Milford.

Guest speakers will include Patty Oberg of All American Waste, which is a family-owned and operated business that offers commercial and residential dumpster rental, as well as curbside garbage collection, recycling and demolition services, Oct. 25; Anne McClelland of The First Bite LLC, which offers prepared cuisine for special occasions, Nov. 1; Thomas Keutman, a mortgage banker for more than 18 years, of Flagstar Bank, Nov. 8; personal trainer Louis Alhage of New Milford Fitness & Aquatics Club on Grove Street in town, Nov. 15; Steve Kolitz of United Alarm, Inc., a full-service provider of security products for the home, Nov. 29; and Richard Herrington of Nicholas Tobin & Associates, which offers insurance products and services, Dec. 6.