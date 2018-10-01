Speakers to address HBA group

The Housatonic Business Alliance in New Milford will offer meetings Oct. 4, 11 and 18 at 7 a.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St

Guest speakers will include Michael Giacona of Full Circle Promos, LLC, who has more than 20 years in the promotional products industry, Oct. 4; Dave Seegers of Hudson Valley Preservation, a design, build, and historic preservation consulting company, Oct. 11; and Donald Hicks of North Sky Photography, which combines the classic style with contemporary digital technology, Oct. 18.