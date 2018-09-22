Speakers to address HBA group

The Housatonic Business Alliance in New Milford will offer meetings Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11 and 18 at 7 a.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St

Guest speakers will include Sean Corrigan of Coldwell Banker Commercial-NRT, who specializes in commercial real estate sales, leasing, land development, and property management, Sept. 27; Michael Giacona of Full Circle Promos, LLC, who has more than 20 years in the promotional products industry, Oct. 4; Dave Seegers of Hudson Valley Preservation, a design, build, and historic preservation consulting company, Oct. 11; and Donald Hicks of North Sky Photography, which combines the classic style with contemporary digital technology, Oct. 18.