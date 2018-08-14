Speakers to address HBA group

Guest speakers will include Attorney Katherine Webster-O'Keefe, a practicing lawyer in the State of Connecticut since 1983 who has handled hundreds of divorce cases in Connecticut, representing both individual spouses and has been appointed by the courts to represent many minor children in parenting disputes, Aug. 16; Gary Passineau of William Raveis Real Estate, who has over 12 years of experience in the area of real estate sales during which he has won multiple customer service awards, Aug. 23; Jennifer Birdseye, branch manager of Webster Bank in New Milford and who has over 20 years’ experience in personal and business banking, Aug. 30; David Febbraio of Structured Home Solutions Audio/Video, who has over 13 years of experience in the audio/video and “smart home” industry specializing in residential and small business control systems, Sept. 6; and Marc Audette from Audette Electrical Services, Inc., which provides residential, commercial and industrial services, Sept. 13.

Meetings are held at 7 a.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St.