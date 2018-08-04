https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Speakers-to-address-HBA-group-13121602.php
Speakers to address HBA group
Housatonic Business Alliance in New Milford will hold its next meetings Aug. 9 and 16 at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main Street.
Guest speakers will include Evan Garrity of E. Garrity Water Solutions, a local premier water well company, Aug. 9; and Attorney Katherine Webster-Keefe, who has been a practicing lawyer in the state since 1983, Aug. 16.
Meetings are held at 7 a.m.
View Comments