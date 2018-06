Speakers to address HBA group

Housatonic Business Alliance in New Milford will hold its next meetings July 5, 12 and 19.

Guest speakers will be Scott Mulhare, CPA at Bakewell & Mulhare, LLC July 5, Jessica Williams of Number Nerd LLC July 12 and Douglas Johnson of PrintWorks July 19.

Meetings are held at 7 a.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St.