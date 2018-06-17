Speakers to address HBA group

Housatonic Business Alliance in New Milford will hold its next meetings June 21 and 28, as well as July 5, 12 and 19.

Guest speakers will be Scott Coulter of the Children’s Movement Center June 21, Wayne Locke of Matson Financial Advisors June 28, Scott Mulhare, CPA at Bakewell & Mulhare, LLC July 5, Jessica Williams of Number Nerd LLC July 12 and Douglas Johnson of PrintWorks July 19.

Meetings are held at 7 a.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St.