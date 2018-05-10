Speakers to address HBA group

The Housatonic Business Alliance in New Milford will hold its next meetings May 17 24 and 31 and June 7 at 7 a.m.

Guest speakers will be Steve Kolitz of United Alarm May 17; Audrey King of Kent Greenhouse & Gardens May 24; Anne McClelland of The First Bite LLC May 31; and Richard Herrington, president of Nicholas Tobin & Associates, June 7.

Meetings are held at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St.