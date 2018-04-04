Speakers to address HBA group

The Housatonic Business Alliance in New Milford will hold its next meetings April 12 and 19 at 7 a.m.

Guest speakers will be Joseph Viola of Corporate Construction, which has been in operation since 1999 and has a staff of more than 40 construction professionals, April 12; and Dave Seegers of Hudson Valley Preservation, which is a design, build and historic preservation consulting company, April 19.

The group meets at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St. in town.