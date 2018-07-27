Speaker has no plans to reconvene to address abortion rights

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's house speaker has no plans to ask lawmakers to return for a special session on abortion rights.

When asked Friday about a potential special session, Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello's spokesman said the House has adorned for 2018 and the next session begins Jan. 1.

In neighboring Massachusetts, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Friday that would repeal a series of antiquated state laws, including an abortion ban with roots dating to 1845.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, called on the state legislature to return to codify Roe v. Wade following the announcement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement.

Before Kennedy's announcement, Mattiello said the state didn't need to codify Roe v. Wade.

Spokesman Larry Berman didn't say whether Mattiello still believes that.