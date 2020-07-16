Sparks woman sentenced to life for fatally beating parents

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Sparks woman has been sentenced to life in prison after she was convicted of beating her parents to death when they confronted her about huffing paint in the garage.

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that 31-year-old Cynthia Alegria has “a significant history of mental illness," and her family repeatedly called 911 for help.

Authorities say an argument between Alegria and her parents in October 2018 escalated until she beat them with a crowbar and stabbed her father in the back of the head. She then set fire to the house.