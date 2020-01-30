Spannhake to visit Sherman Library

Sherman Library will present an author talk and book signing with Jamie Jackson Spannhake Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

The program had been scheduled for Jan. 18 but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Spannhake will discuss her recently released book “The Lawyer, the Lion & the Laundry” at the Sherman Center library.

In her new book, Spannhake shares a mind-management strategy that improves life, from the inside-out.

The book is intended to be read in three hours and is designed to help anyone trying to manage various responsibilities in life, including career, family, social life, personal hobbies and spirituality without feeling overwhelmed and exhausted.

Spannhake is a lawyer, writer, mediator, speaker, and certified health coach.

Her work has appeared in print and online.

She practices law as a partner in a small firm with offices in New York and Connecticut.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.