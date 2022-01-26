Spain rescues 319 migrants at sea, 18 more feared drowned

MADRID (AP) — Emergency services on Spain's Canary Islands say that 319 people, including 59 women and 24 children, were rescued from seven different boats trying to reach the archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, while a campaign group is claiming that at least 18 migrants have died.

Spanish rescue vessels reached the boats in different locations late on Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday, a Maritime Rescue Service spokeswoman told The Associated Press, adding that rescuers didn't find any bodies on or near the boats.