Spain prepares vaccine rollout surge as supplies gather pace April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 9:31 a.m.
MADRID (AP) — Spain is stepping up its vaccination drive, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez saying Tuesday that a steep rise in deliveries over coming months will allow the country to inoculate 70% of its adult population -- some 33 million people -- against COVID-19 by the end of August.
“The priority now, more than ever, is to vaccinate without respite," Sánchez told a news conference. "Vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate,” he said.