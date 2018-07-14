Southwest Louisiana looking at bicycle-sharing programs

SULPHUR, La. (AP) — Southwest Louisiana officials are looking at bike-sharing.

Bike-sharing programs use computers and GPS to track bicycles, rented through a smartphone app by the hour or half-hour. Baton Rouge and St. Tammany Parish are investigating whether to start such programs. New Orleans has one with about 400 bicycles.

Calcasieu Parish, Lake Charles, Sulphur, the Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana are paying for a feasibility study for their area.

The American Press reports that the Sulphur City Council voted Monday to join the study.

Foundation president and CEO Sara McLeod Judson told the council the study will indicate, among other things, which of many bike-sharing models would be the best fit for Sulphur and Lake Charles, and how many bikes would make sense.

