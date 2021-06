LEESBURG, Ga. (AP) — A southwest Georgia man has been convicted of murder, although a jury didn't convict him of the most serious charge after the defendant testified he didn't mean to kill his neighbor.

WALB-TV reports 23-year-old Matthew Hunter was found guilty Friday of felony murder, but not malice murder, by a Lee County jury in the 2020 death of 51-year-old Jeffrey Potter. Jurors can't convict someone of malice murder unless they find a killing was intentional.