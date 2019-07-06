Southern resident orcas spotted after unusual absence

SEATTLE (AP) — Breaking an unprecedented run of days this summer without frequenting their home waters, J, K and even possibly L pod southern resident orcas were recently seen on the west side of San Juan Island.

The Seattle Timesreports that the endangered orcas had not been here this summer, except for one visit by J pod, in a brief lap around San Juan Island one day in early May. They immediately left. However on Friday the Canadian Department of Fisheries reported that members of all three pods, J, K and L, were seen on the West Coast of Vancouver.

Still, the whales' scarcity in what has long been their core summer habitat in the inland waters of the Salish Sea between the U.S. and Canada has scientists scrambling, with research scheduled but their star subjects nowhere in sight.