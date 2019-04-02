Southern Poverty Law Center names new interim leader

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Southern Poverty Law Center has named a new interim leader who says the watchdog organization is looking "to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace."

The organization announced Tuesday that Karen Baynes-Dunning will serve as interim president. Baynes-Dunning, a former judge, served on the SPLC board since 2017.

The move follows upheaval at the organization best known for monitoring extremist groups.

The SPLC last month announced it had dismissed its founder and prominent civil rights attorney Morris Dees for unspecified conduct. Longtime President Richard Cohen also announced he was stepping down.

The SPLC also has hired an outside group to review its workplace practices.

Baynes-Dunning says the SPLC will remain a leader at tackling discrimination, combatting hate and extremism, and promoting anti-bias in public schools.