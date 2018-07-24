Southern Oregon air quality worsens as wildfires grow

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the air quality in southern Oregon was the worst in the nation Monday.

The Statesman Journal reports Connie Clarstrom, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Medford, says not to expect the conditions to get better anytime soon. She says southern Oregon will likely face triple digit temperatures and unhealthy to hazardous air all week.

Nine major wildfires are sending thick smoke into the region, bringing hazardous air quality to cities including Ashland, Medford and Grants Pass.

Most of the major fires have continued to show growth, despite more than 5,000 fire personnel and a small air force of tankers and helicopters working the blazes.

Officials recommend wearing a mask outdoors and say sensitive populations, such as small children and pregnant women, might consider leaving town.

