Southern Maine gets more than $2M to add electric buses

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Transportation is slated to get more than $2 million in federal money to help pay for electric buses in the Portland area.

The transportation department worked with other organizations, including Greater Portland Metro, to submit a proposal for the grant. The money is coming through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Low Or No Emission Discretion Grant Program.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree advocated for the grant, which totals $2.29 million. She says it will help reduce emissions by helping transit providers begin a transition to electric buses.