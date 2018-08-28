Southern Iowa farmers eligible for USDA disaster loans

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated three Iowa counties as natural disaster areas due to severe drought.

The USDA says in a statement released Tuesday farmers in Lee, Monroe and Wapello counties who suffered losses due to drought may be eligible for Farm Service Agency emergency loans to meet various recovery needs including replacing equipment or livestock, reorganizing a farming operation or refinance certain debts.

Farmers in the contiguous counties of Appanoose, Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Van Buren and Wayne in Iowa, along with Hancock and Henderson counties in Illinois; and Clark County, Missouri, are also eligible for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply is April 10, 2019.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.