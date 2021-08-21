Southern Indiana cousins grow hops featured in local beers BROOKE MCAFEE, News and Tribune Aug. 21, 2021
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (AP) — Cousins Tim Byrne and Kory Byrne don’t have a background in farming, but when they decided to try growing hops, a flowering plant used in beer, it has become an adventure that has expanded beyond just a hobby.
About four years ago, the cousins started Knob View Hops at a farm in Floyds Knobs. As they have grown this non-traditional crop that isn’t commonly found in the area, they have continued to learn along the way.