Southern California to see high surf from distant storms

In this Sunday, June 10, 2018 photo a surfer catches a wave in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Southern California is experiencing a late-spring heat-up but cooling off at the beach may not be the best answer. The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous swimming conditions through Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California is experiencing a late-spring heat-up but cooling off at the beach may not be the best answer.

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous swimming conditions through Tuesday.

A long-period swell is arriving from a winter storm near New Zealand along with a shorter-period swell from former Hurricane Aletta west of Mexico.

Forecasters say San Diego and Orange County will have surf 4-7 feet (1.2-2.1 meters) Monday through Tuesday with occasional sets to 9 feet (2.7 meters) in Orange County. Isolated surf will hit 12 feet (3.6 meters) at The Wedge. Los Angeles and Ventura Counties will see surf up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) on south-facing beaches.

Newly formed Hurricane Bud off Mexico may bring more high surf to Southern California later in the week.