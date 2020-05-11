Southeastern Michigan communities awarded brownfield grants

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded funding to some counties in southeastern Michigan to assess brownfield sites.

The grants are part of more than $65 million in funding to communities across the U.S.

Michigan’s Downriver Community Conference and Oakland County will receive $600,000 each. Macomb and Jackson counties will receive $300,000 each.

Brownfields are sites where redevelopment, reuse or expansion is complicated by the presence or perceived presence of hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said his county’s grant will be used to inventory and prioritize current sites, engage the community in planning activities, conduct site assessment for properties with the greatest potential for transformative change and assist in the development of site-specific cleanup plans.